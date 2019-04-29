Officials in Washington state on Monday are expected to release the identities of the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a Seattle building.
The King County Medical Examiner's office has said it would release the names of the female and three males who died Saturday afternoon when the crane crashed onto one of Seattle's busiest streets.
All four people had died by the time firefighters arrived Saturday afternoon, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. Two were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were inside a car, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said.
The crane struck six cars and also injured four people.
Here's what we know so far about those who died.
SARAH WONG
On Sunday, Seattle Pacific University said in a statement that a freshman student was among those killed when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google's new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street. Sarah Wong was a freshman who intended to major in nursing and lived on campus, the university said in a statement.
Wong was in a car when the crane fell, the university said.
"While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other," Seattle Pacific's statement said. "We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah's family and friends during this difficult time."
TRAVIS CORBET
Travis Corbet was an experienced ironworker who was operating the crane's cab, ABC News reports. His widow, Samantha, said she is heartbroken.
"Words can't even describe what a good partner he was," she said, "because he was just so nice and so giving and so caring."
ANDREW YODER
Yoder was also an ironworker, and he was a young father, ABC News reports.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Seattle crane collapse: 'Words can't describe what a good partner he was,' says widow of one of 4 killed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News