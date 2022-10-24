$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park

The rental program is now open and applications will be accepted through Nov. 4. Applicants must live in L.A.'s 13th District.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles resident continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, programs like the one Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell announced Monday morning are attempting to aid in the process.

"Our mission was to keep people fed and keep people housed," said O'Farrell said.

This new program is intended to provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in O'Farrell's District 13, which includes parts of Hollywood, Silver Lake and Echo Park, as well as other neighboring communities.

"We're really excited and pleased for the renters of Los Angeles that have this wonderful opportunity to receive a rental assistance grant of $5000," said Anna Ortega, an assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Housing Department. "It does not have to be paid back. It's assistance that can be applied to any rent or on future rent."

To be eligible, a tenant's household income for 2021-2022 must be at or below 80% of the area median income, or AMI. Mom-and-pop landlords may also be eligible but must own no more than four rental units.

"We don't need some of our small mom-and-pop landlords to declare bankruptcy or to default on their mortgage payments," said O' Farrell.

The rental program is now open and applications will be accepted through Nov. 4. Applicants must live in the 13th District.

Applications can be found at: cd13.com/rentalaid. Applications can also be submitted by calling a rental subsidy hotline at (855) 490-3481, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

