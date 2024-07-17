Low-income tenants to receive free attorneys when facing eviction under L.A. County plan

Los Angeles County leaders are moving ahead with a plan to give free eviction attorneys to renters in need.

Los Angeles County leaders are moving ahead with a plan to give free eviction attorneys to renters in need.

Los Angeles County leaders are moving ahead with a plan to give free eviction attorneys to renters in need.

Los Angeles County leaders are moving ahead with a plan to give free eviction attorneys to renters in need.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County leaders are moving ahead with a new plan to give free eviction attorneys to renters in need.

If passed it would be the first policy of its kind in Southern California.

Dozens of tenants appeared before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to support the proposed Right to Counsel ordinance. It would guarantee low-income renters have the right to an attorney if they have to appear in eviction court.

"We have rights," said tenant Rafaela Menendez. "We have a voice."

Officials say almost 50,000 renters receive eviction notices each year in the county and about 3% of these renters have legal representation.

"This moment is a result of many, many years of advocacy for the right to counsel along with other tools to support LA County residents," said county Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

The ordinance would only apply to unincorporated areas of the county, not the city of Los Angeles. Supervisors stressed there would be some exceptions.

"It's not going to stop evictions altogether," Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "There are completely lawful and just reasons why some tenants are evicted, but it's going to make sure I think that tenants have legal representation."

The supervisors passed the ordinance on its first reading but has to come back to the board for final approval, expected by the end of the month.