LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One week away from the state reopening, California is boasting one of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country.The Golden State is tied with Nebraska for the third lowest among all states.According to the CDC, California's seven-day case rate per 100,000 people is 11.Vermont comes in first with a 6.9 per 100,000 rate, while South Dakota is second at 9.2California is planning to lift restrictions on capacity at businesses and limits on other activities on June 15.