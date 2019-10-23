Woolsey Fire

Woolsey Fire: 'A perfect storm of factors' overwhelmed emergency responders during first 33 hours, report says

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California braced for extreme fire danger, a comprehensive report was released Wednesday detailing flaws in the response to last year's massive Woolsey fire.

The 204-page report, commissioned by Los Angeles County and prepared by the Folsom consulting group CityGate Associates, says responders were initially overwhelmed by the speed and impact of the fire.

"While the size and speed of the Woolsey Fire in the first 33 hours challenged the coordinated agencies, the agencies and the public must recognize numerous significant accomplishments despite a perfect storm of factors that, when aligned, drove an event never experienced in the Los Angeles region," the document says.

REPORT: After Action Review of the Woolsey Fire Incident

The report also examines how resources were already stretched thin because of other active fires and dangerous fire conditions at the time, as well as problems with massive evacuations that were necessary.

The Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 and was connected to three deaths while burning 151 square miles and destroying 1,600 structures.
