Lockdown ordered at high school in South LA after police respond to report of man with gun

Update: #LASPD located the suspect in nearby store. Suspect has been taken into custody. Hawkins HS has been taken off of lockdown. No reports of any injuries to students or staff. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) October 22, 2020

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after a report of a man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Augustus Hawkins High School in South Los Angeles, authorities said.In a tweet, the Los Angeles School Police Department announced the lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. at the campus in the 800 block of West 60th Street."Staff reports seeing a suspect point a gun at another person in front of the location," police said on Twitter, adding a description of the individual being sought. No gunshots or injuries were reported.Video from AIR7 HD showed several officers conducting a search in a parking lot across the street from the school.Just before 9 a.m., the Police Department said the suspect was located in a nearby store and the lockdown was lifted.Although no students were present at the school due to pandemic restrictions, staff have been working on-site.