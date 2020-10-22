Lockdown ordered at high school in South LA after police respond to report of man with gun

In a tweet, the Los Angeles School Police Department announced the lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. at the campus in the 800 block of West 60th Street.
"Staff reports seeing a suspect point a gun at another person in front of the location," police said on Twitter, adding a description of the individual being sought. No gunshots or injuries were reported.
Video from AIR7 HD showed several officers conducting a search in a parking lot across the street from the school.
Update: #LASPD located the suspect in nearby store. Suspect has been taken into custody. Hawkins HS has been taken off of lockdown. No reports of any injuries to students or staff.— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) October 22, 2020
Just before 9 a.m., the Police Department said the suspect was located in a nearby store and the lockdown was lifted.
Although no students were present at the school due to pandemic restrictions, staff have been working on-site.