Report to criticize re-hiring of L.A. County sheriff's Deputy Caren Mandoyan

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An independent investigation is about to issue a scathing report about the controversial re-hiring of a disgraced Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, Eyewitness News has learned.

The county's Office of Inspector General has been looking into the re-hiring of Deputy Caren Mandoyan by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Mandoyan was fired after being suspected of stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, even breaking into her apartment.

One of Villanueva's first acts as sheriff was to re-hire Mandoyan, who was a volunteer with Villanueva's campaign.

Mandoyan was at Villanueva's side when he was sworn in as sheriff.

The report concludes that key pieces of evidence, including transcripts of threatening phone calls made by Mandoyan, may not have been considered by Villanueva and his truth and reconciliation panel, and that the evidence "clearly establishes Mandoyan's unfitness for re-hire as a Deputy Sheriff."

L.A. County supervisors are suing Sheriff Villanueva over the re-hiring of Mandoyan.

It's expected the inspector general's report will bolster their case, which will go before a judge next month.
