Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews are responding to a report of a man overboard from a Catalina ferry about three miles off the coast of Long Beach.

Crews from Los Angeles County and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the report, just before 6 p.m., of a man falling overboard from a high-speed catamaran operated by Catalina Express.

Multiple boats and a dive team were assigned to search for the man.

It was not immediately clear how he fell overboard.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
