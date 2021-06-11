Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews are responding to a report of a man overboard from a Catalina ferry about three miles off the coast of Long Beach.Crews from Los Angeles County and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the report, just before 6 p.m., of a man falling overboard from a high-speed catamaran operated by Catalina Express.Multiple boats and a dive team were assigned to search for the man.It was not immediately clear how he fell overboard.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.