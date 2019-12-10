Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews were spread out across Mount Baldy Monday as they continued searching for a missing Irvine man.Sreenivas Mokkapati and three other people went hiking Sunday, from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mount Baldy Summit.During the hike, the 52-year-old Mokkapati became separated from the group, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's search and rescue teams and volunteers have joined the search for the missing man.Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray "puffy" jacket and gray pants.Anyone with information regarding the search is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Fontana station.