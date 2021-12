LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 10-year-old girl who became stranded in a rocky climbing area in Chatsworth was airlifted to safety over the weekend.It happened at around 4 p.m. Sunday near Stoney Point Park and a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter was called in to hoist her out.The girl was not injured, but was clearly stuck without a way out. She was then safety taken to a ground-level location.