1 dead, several others injured in Reseda crash involving multiple cars

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving at least four cars in Reseda on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Vanowen Street and Chimineas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details about what exactly led up to the crash were not available, but officials said two parked cars were also hit and a nearby hydrant was sheared off by the impact.

Fire crews arrived to find one person dead and two others who had to be extricated from a car using hydraulic rescue tools.

A total of 11 people were evaluated at the scene, including the victim who died. Six people were taken to hospitals and the rest declined to be transported.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.