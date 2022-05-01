First Reseda rising mural festival kicks off, runs through summer; many artists taking part in event

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield kicked off his first-ever Reseda Rising Mural Festival, and says it's also the biggest neighborhood-wide mural installation ever in the San Fernando Valley.Local artists are painting six large murals throughout Reseda, in partnership with the arts non-profit "11:11 Projects." The largest will be on the side of the iconic Reseda Theater, which is being renovated.Fifteen local artists are painting different facets of the Valley on the building.For years, there was the Reseda Rising Arts Walk, but the Councilman had to change things up, due to COVID-19."The decision we came to was, let's pivot by having, since we can't get a large group of people together with COVID, let's have a mural festival that can have lasting impact," Blumenfield said. "That can harness the energy of the artistic community here."The festival will run through the summer, with likely a dozen murals done by the end of summer.All of the murals will have graffiti coating, which allows any defacing to be power-washed away.