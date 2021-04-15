Reseda mother who allegedly killed her children makes 1st court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Liliana Carrillo, the woman accused of killing her three young children in Reseda, made a brief court appearance Wednesday in Kern County and pleaded not guilty to carjacking charges.Carillo pleaded not guilty to charges of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft.Carrillo was arrested in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County Saturday several hours after the bodies of her three children were discovered.Because of the murder investigation underway in Reseda, a judge set her bail at $2 million.So far, her extradition to Los Angeles County has not been discussed. Her next court appearance is set for May 10.Los Angeles police believe she is the sole suspect in the murder of her three young children, identified by their godmother as three-year-old Joanna, two-year-old Terry, and six-month-old Sierra.Carrillo was arrested Saturday, according to the LAPD. She had been held in Tulare County jail on $60,000 bail before being transferred to the custody of Kern County officials on Monday.Authorities said police initially received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area in Kern County. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, police said.