Coronavirus

Calavera Burrito Co. in Downtown Los Angeles struggles with decision to stay open during coronavirus crisis

Restaurant owners across Southern California are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis. Some restaurants have decided to shut down while others are staying open as long as they can.

Nick Salvato, owner of Calavera Burrito Co. in downtown Los Angeles, explained, "We are kinda in a position where we need to evaluate what we need to do even if we can manage to be open at all. It could be that we shutdown and revisit this in a couple of weeks."

Right now, restaurants are only allowed to serve up to-go and delivery orders.

Steven Zeledon picked up food from Calavera Burrito Company and told ABC7, "We want to support local businesses, say thank you for being open in a situation like this."

His brother, Michael Zeledon adds, "It's a symbiotic relationship. We have to support one another."

Federal, state and local governments are currently working on financial plans to support local businesses. While he waits for those programs to be finalized, Salvato told ABC7, "I'm hoping that our policy makers make the most wise economic decisions to help people and keep the economy stable."

Calavera Burrito Co.
541 S. Spring Street (inside the Spring Arcade)

Downtown Los Angeles
213.628.3094
CalaveraBurritoCo.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesdowntown lasmall businesscoronaviruslos angelesrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News