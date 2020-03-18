Calavera Burrito Co. in Downtown Los Angeles struggles with decision to stay open during coronavirus crisis

Restaurant owners across Southern California are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis. Some restaurants have decided to shut down while others are staying open as long as they can.Nick Salvato, owner of Calavera Burrito Co. in downtown Los Angeles, explained, "We are kinda in a position where we need to evaluate what we need to do even if we can manage to be open at all. It could be that we shutdown and revisit this in a couple of weeks."Right now, restaurants are only allowed to serve up to-go and delivery orders.Steven Zeledon picked up food from Calavera Burrito Company and told ABC7, "We want to support local businesses, say thank you for being open in a situation like this."His brother, Michael Zeledon adds, "It's a symbiotic relationship. We have to support one another."Federal, state and local governments are currently working on financial plans to support local businesses. While he waits for those programs to be finalized, Salvato told ABC7, "I'm hoping that our policy makers make the most wise economic decisions to help people and keep the economy stable."Calavera Burrito Co.541 S. Spring Street (inside the Spring Arcade)Downtown Los Angeles213.628.3094