This 10-year-old restaurant is struggling, here's how you can help

ANGELINO HEIGHTS (KABC) -- The Park's Finest, a Filipino BBQ restaurant in Echo Park's Angelino Heights neighborhood, set up a GoFundMe after struggling with power outages due to the record-breaking heatwave earlier this month.

The entire block experienced power outages for multiple days which forced The Park's Finest to close throughout the week.

The Park's Finest's co-founder Johneric Concordia called the situation a nightmare.

"We were canceling orders, reimbursing catering gigs we had already booked. Still having to pay for labor," Concordia said.

Plus, they had to throw out tons of food.

"We were really just trying to scrounge and hunt and find anything we could to save our food," said Christine Araquel-Concordia, director of operations at The Park's Finest.

This restaurant is described as a staple in the neighborhood, serving the community for the last 10 years.

According to Concordia, he is always looking for opportunities to give back. The restaurant fed about 100,000 health care workers during the pandemic.

But now they're asking for the community's help in return after losing so much due to the power outages.

They launched a GoFundMe at the beginning of the week with no set goal. So far, they've raised more than $20,000 in just four days.

"It's quite humbling and there's a lot of emotions, a lot of feelings behind it," Concordia said.

For those looking to help in other ways, the Park's Finest team asks that you come in for a meal or order takeout.

