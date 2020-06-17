Reopening California: Safety consultant details what restaurants should do before reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6243455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> REOPENING SOCAL: Riverside and San Bernardino counties get ready to reopen bars, wineries and movie theaters, among other things.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As restaurants reopen for dine-in service, they have a lot of new rules and guidelines to follow. Since sorting it all out can be tough, some restaurants are turning to outside help.Bars and restaurants are now working to reopen, but there are challenges to make people feel comfortable and follow the rules."We have to open slowly. There's no question, because if you look at and see what an operator needs to do, they have to go slowly and be small," said Mary FitzGerald.FitzGerald is a food safety consultant who helps bars and restaurants as they reopen. She was at Everson Royce Bar in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday guiding employees.There are now rules for just about everything. From the exact seating arrangements for tables and guests to temperature checks for employees. The rules now state groups have to be six people or less."And if it's six people max, we would separate this table and they could have three on this side, three on the other side," said FitzGerald.The kitchen poses another issue where physical distancing will mean fewer employees and a limit on orders."In the kitchen honestly every day is a challenge. You have to be on your toes every day, so basically this is just something else that we're gonna have to figure out," said Fausto Ramos, a local chef.Everson Royce Bar plans to reopen on June 26, but they say safety is their No. 1 priority.