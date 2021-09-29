$150K reward offered in fatal shooting of El Sereno business owner; family, LAPD seek public's help

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eleven months to the day after an El Sereno business owner was gunned down in broad daylight, a $150,000 reward was announced in hopes of identifying and arresting the victim's killer.Reza Mousavi was fatally shot shortly before noon on Oct. 28, 2020, in the 4800 block of Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.On Tuesday, the LAPD, City Councilman Kevin de León, and Mousavi's loved ones held a news conference near the crime scene and announced the combined reward, which is comprised of contributions from the city of Los Angeles and the victim's friends and family.The reward is offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of and conviction of the gunman, who police say is seen in a surveillance photo that has been made public. The image shows a man in a blue Dodgers hoodie who was seen walking on Huntington Drive on the day of the killing, according to authorities.Investigators say Mousavi was standing on the sidewalk in front of his marijuana dispensary, speaking on his cellphone, when he was shot. There is no indication that the incident was an attempted robbery, the LAPD said, adding that Mousavi is believed to have been targeted."Instead of preparing for his birthday -- two months before his birthday we had to prepare for his funeral," Amy Mousavi, Reza's sister, said tearfully at Tuesday's press conference.Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Detectives Obrecht or Thompson at (213) 486-8700.