2 assistant principals in Rialto charged for failing to report sex assaults on campus, officials say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two assistant principals in Rialto are now facing felony charges after allegedly failing to report sexual assaults on campus to authorities.According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, 38-year-old David Shenhan Yang and 37-year-old Natasha Harris - who are both assistant principals at Carter High School - have each been charged with felony child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.The district attorney's office said the two were informed of sexual assaults that allegedly happened on campus, but didn't alert law enforcement.The Rialto Police Department said officers were investigating a claim in mid-February in which a 17-year-old had been reportedly sexually assaulting a girl for months. Officers later learned the victim had initially reported the sexual assault to both Harris and Yang three months prior to RPD's investigation back in November 2021.Another victim reported a separate sexual assault involving the same male student in September 2021, which authorities say Harris and Yang failed to report to law enforcement.Authorities said a third victim came forward this month who had not previously reported a sexual assault to school officials.As mandated reporters, both Harris and Yang are required by California law to immediately alert law enforcement of child abuse or neglect."In this case, the Assistant Principals' failure to report sexual assault on their campus erodes the trust that students and parents alike should have regarding the safety and protection of all the children in their care," said District Attorney Jason Anderson. "Their failure as mandated reporters to notify law enforcement lead to further victimization of two students, and the sexual assault of a third victim, which was preventable."The Rialto Unified School District issued the following statement regarding the investigation, one day before charges were announced: