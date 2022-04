SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's the end of an era in Santa Monica.Rick's Tavern on Main Street, a beloved restaurant and bar that's been in business for 25 years, is closing its doors.The business is being taken over by a new owner from New York and will reportedly undergo a big facelift and will even get a new name.Dozens of people filled the bar Sunday night one final time. It's unclear when the new owner will take over.