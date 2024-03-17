Family attacks Texas rideshare driver after toddler fatally struck, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A female toddler is dead after being hit by a rideshare driver in Texas on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, it happened in north Harris County in the 15500 block of Waverly Drive as the driver dropped off a family with a toddler.

Deputies said the driver struck the toddler without knowing she was in front of the car.

Immediately after the accident, family members pulled the driver out and began to assault him.

Authorities say the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

