Boy, 5, taken off life support 1 week after family struck by DUI suspect in Garden Grove

Jacob Ramirez was rushed to a hospital along with his two young siblings and his parents after they were hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Sunday night.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy has been taken off life support just over a week after he and four of his family members were hit by a DUI suspect in Garden Grove, prosecutors said Monday.

Jacob Ramirez was transported to a hospital along with his two young siblings and his parents after they were struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry on the evening of July 7.

The mother and father had been riding with the children in bike trailers shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Haster Street at Twin Tree Lane when the crash occurred, Garden Grove police said.

Angel Ramirez, 27, and two children -- 5-year-old Jacob and a 7-year-old sister -- were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, authorities said. Angela Hernandez Mejia, 25, and her 7-month-old daughter were hospitalized with in stable condition. The mother was later released.

Jacob was declared brain dead late last week.

Ceferino Ascencion Ramos of Santa Ana was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury, failing to stop at a hit-and-run accident with injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for leaving a victim comatose or paralyzed and inflicting great bodily injury. More charges are expected to be filed, prosecutors said.

According to a criminal complaint submitted last week by the Orange County district attorney's office, two of the victims were comatose due to brain injuries.

Prosecutors allege that Ramos got into his car in Santa Ana to drive to a liquor store in Anaheim to buy more beer. He is accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .22 at the time of the collision.

Ramos did not enter a plea at his arraignment July 9. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 25 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the victims of the crash.