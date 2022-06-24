disney+ streaming service

'Be the best version of yourself.' Antetokounmpo family honors big dreams, hard work in movie 'Rise'

Determination, dedication lead family to 'Rise'

HOLLYWOOD -- The New Disney+ movie "Rise" tells the story of the improbable journey of a trio of NBA superstar brothers... Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex Antetokounmpo.

"If you think it's gonna be a basketball movie you're dangerously misled!" laughed Alex.

"Rise" follows the Antetokounmpo family's path from Nigeria, to Greece and eventually to the NBA. But even as the brothers faced countless hardships, their parents embedded in them a deep sense of determination and dedication... while never losing focus on the importance of family.

"Just believe in yourself and never lose hope," said Veronica Antetokounmpo. "Continue doing anything you believe in doing."

Giannis who was drafted by Milwaukee in 2013 before going on to become a two-time NBA MVP, said they key is to "use your tools" to the best of your ability.

"For us it was basketball... yours might be something else," said Giannis. "At the end of the day be the best version of yourself and have hope that if you put in the work you'll accomplish great things in life."

Uche and Ral Agada are brothers, and first time actors who were "drafted" to play Giannis and Thanasis. The actors' story was similar to the Antetokounmpos.

"That's how we started ten years ago, we came to New York and got drafted," said Giannis. "And for them, this is where their journey begins. So I'm going to be rooting for them."

"Rise" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, June 24th.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
