Kids aged 4 and older can now get tested for COVID-19 at Rite Aid

FRESNO, Calif. -- Free COVID-19 testing is now available for children as young as four years old at Rite Aid.
The pharmacy chain announced on Thursday afternoon that it is expanding its drive-thru testing to younger children, while also adding 60 new testing site locations across the country.
Previously, children had to be 13 or older to sign up.
The expansion is part of Rite-Aid's partnership with the department of health and human services.
Children four and older are now able to be signed up to get no-charge COVID-19 self-swab nasal tests.
A full list of the Rite Aid testing locations can be found on their website.
