Rite Aid shooting: Family, friends mourn 36-year-old employee as manhunt for killers continues

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rite Aid shooting: Family mourns 36-year-old as manhunt continues

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friends and family gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park, who was shot to death while confronting a shoplifter, as authorities continue the search for his killers.

A vigil was held Sunday night in memory of Miguel Penaloza. Investigators say the 36-year-old confronted two suspects Thursday as they attempted to flee with two cases of beer without paying. A brief struggle occurred and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fatally shot him.

Former co-workers and Penaloza's family believe inadequate security at the store led to this death.

"They should have had security there. They should have had somebody there. There was nobody there to protect their employees. My brother gave his life for $20 of beer," one woman told Eyewitness News.

EMBED More News Videos

The man who was killed inside a Rite-Aid in Glassell Park late Thursday was a store employee who was shot by a shoplifter that he was confronting, according to friends and officials.



A memorial of flowers, balloons and candles continues to grow outside the store for Penaloza, who worked two jobs to support his parents. Friends say he had just put in his notice to quit the job at Rite Aid before he died.

"He had a big heart, willing to help anybody. When I say anybody, (I mean) anybody. Whether he had... he would find a way to help you," said friend Angie Sanchez.

Authorities on Saturday released surveillance photos of the two men wanted in Penaloza's death.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles police released surveillance photos of two men wanted in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park.



The suspects, both 18 to 20 years-old, fled through the parking lot in an unknown direction. One was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 200 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes with white trim. The second suspect was described as 5-feet-8 inches tall and about 145 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large square print on the back, tan or grey pants, and black shoes.

"I want justice for him. He didn't deserve to be shot over some beer. He didn't deserve it, no one deserves it," Sanchez said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Central Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 996-4180 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyglassell parkhomicide investigationrobberygun violencehomicideshootingsurveillance camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: LAPD officer shoots protester with rubber bullet at close range
Podcast host Mat George killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26
LA music executive ID'd as victim of Florida condo collapse
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
LA County mask mandate takes effect as 1,827 new COVID cases reported
Pod of 100 dolphins surprises boater near SoCal beach: VIDEO
CA Recall: Who's running against Gov. Gavin Newsom?
Show More
Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall: VIDEO
Man who climbed ride at Knott's Berry Farm comes down safely
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
Amazon adds voices of Shaq and Melissa McCarthy to Alexa
More TOP STORIES News