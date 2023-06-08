Two people were arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Riverside.

2 suspects arrested in connection with armed robberies in Riverside, authorities say

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- Two people were arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Riverside.

The first robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway restaurant on Pierce Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Authorities say a suspect armed with a firearm took a few hundred dollars in cash.

The second incident took place at a Mobil gas station on University Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Police say the suspect got away with at least $1,000 there.

Authorities believe the two robberies are related.

Overnight, officers located a vehicle that they say was involved in both robberies. Authorities initiated a chase that ended a short time later in Perris, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

A third robbery was reported at an ampm store in the Home Gardens area, but it's unclear if that incident was was related.