Caught on camera: Riverside 'snake burglar' slithers through salon, steals thousands

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man nicknamed the "snake burglar" who was captured on surveillance video slithering his way through a Riverside hair salon and escaping with thousands of dollars.Footage showed the suspect on his stomach and slithering across the floor of Rustic Roots salon at around 5 a.m. last Friday.He apparently was trying to avoid tripping the alarm's motion sensor, and the stunt seemed to have worked since the alarm never went off.The owner says he got away with a safe containing several thousand dollars, petty cash from the register and hundreds of dollars worth of products.A local pizza parlor says it also had a "snake burglar" recently, likely the same person.