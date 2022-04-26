Riverside police release video of unsolved 2016 shooting that injured 2 people on Christmas

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police detectives released surveillance video of a 2016 Christmas shooting that injured a man and a woman, and are asking for the public's help to solve the crime.

The shooting happened on Dec. 25, 2016 just after 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of First Street in Riverside.

The video shows three men walking on the sidewalk when they suddenly take out guns and begin shooting at a parked white Chevy Malibu.

Cassey Verrette, 22, and her passenger were struck by gunfire, with Verrette shot three times, police said.

Verrette drove to a local hospital, according to officials, and were treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7130 or email TChilders@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

