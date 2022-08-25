Flash flooding washes out section of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County

Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County Wednesday washed out a portion of the roadway on the eastbound 10 Freeway and caused a big rig to overturn, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. that the 10 Freeway in the Desert Center area was shut down in both directions due to flooding and the big rig accident.

While traffic on westbound lanes is now slowing moving, eastbound lanes remain shut down for an unknown duration, according to the agency.

State Route 177 was also closed due to flooding.

Caltrans tweeted out photos showing the damage of the washout.

The agency advises to avoid the area and instead take State Route 62 to the 10 Freeway into Whitewater as an alternative.

Caltrans said the agency is working on detours for people stuck on the freeway.