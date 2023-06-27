WATCH LIVE

Fast-moving brush fire in Perris damages homes, prompts evacuations

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 10:48PM
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening structures in the Perris area Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the area of Juniper and Santa Rosa Mine roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An evacuation order has been issued for the area south of Santa Rosa Mine Road, east of El Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road and north of Rocky Hills.

The blaze, dubbed the Juniper Fire, has charred at least 5 acres. At least one structure was seen on fire.

Additional resources are responding to fight the blaze.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

