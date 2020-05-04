Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await for Gov. Newsom's approval

The mayors of Riverside and Corona, and county supervisors are expected to meet Monday afternoon to discuss how they can safely begin reopening as the number of COVID-19 cases reported have slowed down.
Business and faith leaders will also be there to discuss progress made in the fight against COVID-19 and show that the area is ready to move to the second stage of the state's four-stage recovery plan. That phase allows for the reopening of businesses considered to be lower risk, according to a news release.
Officials said the area is ready to move forward on retail and manufacturing, recreation and religion, without risking residents' health.
In the news release, officials said "Western Riverside County can be a model for the state in how to responsibly re-open."
