Riverside County launches awareness campaign after increase in fentanyl deaths over past 5 years

The number of fentanyl-related deaths is skyrocketing all across Southern California, prompting Riverside County to launch a new ad campaign in hopes of raising awareness.

At a Thursday press conference in downtown Riverside, parents whose children have died from fentanyl use sounded the alarm.

"Fentanyl is murdering our kids," said Christina Rodriguez, whose son Ernie Gutierrez died on Aug. 24, 2021. Rodriguez said the coroner found meth and fentanyl in his system.

"It's everywhere. It's on our baseball fields, it's on social media, it's in the hands of our college students. It's on the streets in the hands of the mentally ill."

Rodriguez said her son suffered from mental illness and depression around the age of 16. She said he was undergoing treatment, but finding the right medication was difficult. That's when she said he began using illicit drugs.

"Although a lot of us may not understand why some people resort to drugs to deal with their mental illness, their stress or their anxiety, they are most likely seeking relief from how they felt, not death," Rodriguez added.

She joined several Riverside County officials Thursday as they announced the new campaign, The Faces of Fentanyl.

Five years ago, officials said about 30 people in Riverside County died from fentanyl overdoses. That number skyrocketed to 406 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021.

"Fentanyl is becoming rampant in our communities," said District Attorney Mike Hestrin. "It's now found in all drugs: methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, and in some cases even marijuana. Often the user does not know that they're consuming fentanyl."

Riverside County health officials are also educating people on the drug Narcan, which can often reverse the effects of fentanyl if it's not taken too late.

"Narcan can be lifesaving. It is one of the only things you can use after an overdose to save a life," said county health officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung. "Many places are looking into making sure they have Narcan on site and available just in that type of event."

The Faces of Fentanyl ad campaign will cost Riverside County taxpayers $300,000 and run for three months. The campaign will include billboards, and videos that run on social media platforms.