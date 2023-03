Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in Riverside County, authorities said.

2 killed in helicopter crash in Perris area, sheriff's department says

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in Riverside County, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Chastity and Pusar View roads, just east of Lakeview, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.