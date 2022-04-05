Man shot and killed by Ontario police after allegedly ramming truck into officer's car

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Jurupa Valley involving Ontario PD

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jurupa Valley Monday night involving the Ontario Police Department.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. near the area of Bain Street and Limonite Avenue after a chase when Ontario police officer attempted to pull the suspect over for a vehicle code violation, the agency says.

After the suspect refused to stop, a short pursuit occurred that went into the Jurupa Valley area of Riverside County, the Ontario Police Department said.

That's when, according to officials, the suspect came to a stop and allegedly rammed his pickup into the officer's vehicle multiple times. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that time.

Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the scene and tried to save the man, but the suspect died at the scene from his injuries, officials said.

Aerial video from AIR7HD shows a white pickup truck with several bullet holes through its windshield. The pickup is surrounded and blocked in by multiple Ontario police vehicles.

The body of a man is seen lying on the side of the road. He is believed to be the driver of that pickup.

No police officers were injured in Monday's shooting.

The suspect has not been identified, and no further details were immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.

