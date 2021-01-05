Riverside County officials warn of new COVID scam targeting SoCal Edison customers

Authorities in Riverside County are warning residents about a new COVID-19 scam that is targeting Southern California Edison customers.In a Facebook boost, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office shared a photo of a postcard, which the agency says fraudulently advertises a program to help cut electricity bills for people who have been working from home during the pandemic.If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the utility, officials say you should not call that number back.Officials stressed that people should only call SoCal Edison's customer service center number or the number that appears on your bill.