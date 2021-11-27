Health & Fitness

324 people in Riverside County received Pfizer COVID vaccine frozen longer than recommended

EMBED <>More Videos

324 people in Riverside County received COVID vaccine frozen too long

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 300 people who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine recently in Riverside County may not be as fully protected from the virus as they thought.

That's because those vaccines were stored in the freezer longer than the manufacturer recommends, county health officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Riverside University Health System says 324 people received the doses at sites in Riverside and Jurupa Valley.

The specific locations of those sites are Riverside Neighborhood Clinic at 7140 Indiana Avenue and Jurupa Valley (CHC) at 8876 Mission Blvd.

The doses were administered Oct. 8 - Nov. 23 at the site in Jurupa Valley and Oct. 23 - Nov. 23 at the Riverside site.

The vaccines do not pose a danger, but they may have lost their potency after being stored for so long.

Patients who received a Pfizer vaccine at the Jurupa Valley or Riverside sites during those specific days and who have not been contacted by the county by Thursday can call 800-945-6171 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For those who received those vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a repeat dose as soon as possible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriversidejurupa valleyriverside countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Show More
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
More TOP STORIES News