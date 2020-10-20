Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6406701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

The California Department of Public Health has moved Riverside County's classification back to the most restrictive purple tier under the state's color-coded coronavirus reopening system.The change means some businesses like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will be forced to shut down indoor services.Supervisor Karen Spiegel says the change equals "nailing the coffin shut'' on some operations.The overall number of coronavirus cases in Riverside County climbed over the weekend, increasing by 791, and three additional deaths. The aggregate number of COVID-19 infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is 64,075, compared to 63,284 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System. The number of deaths tied to COVID-19 stands at 1,272.