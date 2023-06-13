WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Inmate escapes from alternative custody placement facility in Perris

City News Service
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 3:43AM
Inmate escapes from alternative custody placement facility in Perris
EMBED <>More Videos

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is looking for an inmate who escaped from an "alternative custody placement'' facility in Perris.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help Monday to find an inmate who escaped from an "alternative custody placement'' facility in Perris.

Robert Staricka, 48, is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Staricka has a number of tattoos, including "STARICKA'' on the upper part of his back, a rose with "Mom'' underneath it on the left side of his neck, and a swastika near his left armpit.

Staricka is known to frequent Riverside, Lake Elsinore, and Murrieta, the sheriff's department reported. Anyone seeing him was urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW