Inmate escapes from alternative custody placement facility in Perris

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help Monday to find an inmate who escaped from an "alternative custody placement'' facility in Perris.

Robert Staricka, 48, is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Staricka has a number of tattoos, including "STARICKA'' on the upper part of his back, a rose with "Mom'' underneath it on the left side of his neck, and a swastika near his left armpit.

Staricka is known to frequent Riverside, Lake Elsinore, and Murrieta, the sheriff's department reported. Anyone seeing him was urged to call 911.

