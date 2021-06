A therapy dog from Riverside County is set to join the U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. next month.Lila, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, is expected to join the department full-time on July 5. She will provide emotional support for a force still coping with trauma from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Her trainer is a retired Riverside County sheriff's captain and K-9 trainer.A Senate investigation of the insurrection at found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures that led to the violent attack.