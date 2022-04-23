2 killed, 1 hurt when wrong-way driver slams into oncoming car on WB 60 Freeway near Moreno Valley

Firefighters are seen near the wreckage of a vehicle after a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway near Moreno Valley on April 23, 2022. LLN

RIVCO: Traffic incident on WB SR-60 near Gilman Springs Rd. in Moreno Valley. All lanes blocked. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/UEnHLcRHTl — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) April 23, 2022

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a third person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a wrong-way driver slammed into an oncoming car on the westbound 60 Freeway in Riverside County, authorities said.The head-on crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. just east of Gilman Springs Road, the California Highway Patrol said.According to the CHP, a female driver was traveling eastbound in the freeway's westbound lanes at about 90 mph when her vehicle collided with a Chevy Malibu.The Malibu's driver and passenger, both males, were traveling from Palm Springs to Pico Rivera at the time, investigators said.Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Their identities were not immediately released.The Malibu's passenger was transported to a hospital with major injuries.The 60 Freeway had been closed for construction work and was reopened shortly before the crash. All westbound lanes were again shut down when emergency responders arrived at the scene. The freeway was fully reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.