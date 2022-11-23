1 child killed, another injured in violent crash on 215 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A child was killed, another was injured and an adult was also hurt in a violent crash overnight Tuesday on the 215 Freeway in Riverside, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight on the southbound side of the freeway, near Blaine Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Firefighter-paramedics initially responded to a report of a traffic collision with potentially trapped victims, the Fire Department said in a statement. They arrived at the scene to find one child deceased and another severely injured. An adult suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The victims "were self-extricated" before firefighters arrived, the news release said. Details including their ages were not immediately available.

The wreckage of a car is seen at a crash site in Riverside on Nov. 23, 2022. OnScene

The emergency responders provided advanced life support and assisted with transporting the survivors to a local pediatric trauma center, according to the Fire Department.

News video from the crash site showed a severely mangled Kia sedan and a box truck with significant damage.

The cause of the collision is listed as "unintentional" in an online incident report published by the Fire Department. The ongoing investigation is being led by the California Highway Patrol.