Police said the two suspects were responsible for about 28 burglaries in Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Suspects in string of jukebox burglaries across SoCal arrested

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects in a string of jukebox burglaries across Southern California have been arrested.

Police said 23-year-old Dache Kelly of Riverside and 42-year-old Lehman Mitchell of San Bernardino are facing several charges related to the crimes.

Kelly was arrested on June 9 for burglary by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and has since been booked into jail.

Detectives later added several other charges, including commercial burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.

Mitchell was arrested on multiple counts of commercial burglary and several weapons charges, including being an ex-felon and committing a crime while out on bail or release.

According to police, in late January, detectives began noticing a trend in which jukeboxes were being broken into while businesses were closed.

Those businesses included local restaurants, bars, a golf course lounge and even veterinary hospitals.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned the two suspects were responsible for about 28 burglaries in Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Officesr also confiscated weapons, ammunition and money along with tools commonly used to commit burglaries.

"We have seen a significant increase in burglaries to our local businesses here in Riverside just this year," said Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. "Our hope is for our state legislators to amend current laws that will better hold these criminals accountable for damage and losses they are causing to our business owners. But in the meantime, our detectives will keep working feverishly to protect Riverside."

Kelly is being held on $120,000 bail while Mitchell is being held on $220,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Vanessa Castillo by calling 951-826-5376 or sending an email to VCCastillo@RiversideCA.gov.