Riverside mail theft: Suspect steals mailboxes bolted into cement at post office

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a thief in Riverside after witnesses said a man stole entire mailboxes that were bolted into the ground.

The incident occurred at a post office on Hole Avenue in Riverside around 10 p.m. on Monday, Riverside police said.

Witnesses said they saw the culprit using power tools to cut the mailboxes from the ground, where they were bolted into the cement.

The suspect then loaded two mailboxes into a white pickup truck and took off before officers arrived.
