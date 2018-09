A Riverside man accused of molesting a child at an unlicensed daycare has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hubert Edgin , 49, is facing two counts of lewd acts with a child.The daycare where the alleged assault took place was run out of the suspect's home.The alleged victim had attended daycare there for nearly two years.Detectives believe there could be more victims.Anyone with information is urged to call police.Edgin is being held on $1 million bail.