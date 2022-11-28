Riverside murders: Neighbor saw teen being taken by man before he murdered her family, police say

Investigators said she saw the man walking back to his car with the teen girl, who was reportedly not wearing any shoes or pants.

A neighbor called 911 several times to try to help a 15-year-old girl in Riverside moments before a man she met online killed her mother and grandparents, police say.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A neighbor who called 911 to try to help a 15-year-old girl in Riverside describes witnessing the suspect with the young girl before her family's home erupted in flames.

The grisly crime unfolded the day after Thanksgiving. According to investigators, 28-year-old Austin Edwards, a sheriff's deputy in Virginia, drove all the way to Southern California to meet the teen girl.

Police say Edwards killed the girl's mother, 38-year-old Brooke Winek, and her grandparents, Mark and Sharie Winer, after meeting her and set their home on fire.

Before the crime unfolded, a neighbor down the street called police to report an unknown car with Virginia license plates parked in her driveway.

Investigators said she called police again about 30 minutes later after she saw Edwards walking back to his Red Kia Soul with the teen girl, who was reportedly not wearing any shoes or pants.

Police say the teen attempted to say something, but the neighbor said the girl could not get the words to come out of her mouth.

"She did seem and appear a little distressed, so it was concerning enough to these people to call," said Riverside PD Ofc. Ryan Railsback.

Moments later, the house in the 11200 block of Price Court, where Edwards and the girl had apparently came from, was on fire.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and found the bodies of all three Winek family members laying on the ground in the front entryway.

"And based on how they were found, it was pretty disturbing, it was obvious they died of homicide," said Railsback.

Since the neighbor who called in to report Edwards' car in her driveway had given the license plate number to police, it didn't take long for detectives to track him down.

A sheriff's helicopter spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 247 in the unincorporated area of Kelso and followed until a SWAT team responded. Authorities say Edwards, who was driving with the teen, led deputies on a chase and fired shots at deputies. He was shot and killed by deputies shortly after. The teen was not injured and is safe, according to police.

"We believed for him to be armed and dangerous, of course we would, he just killed three people and he's in law enforcement, so things happen, this suspect's no longer going to be able to prey on anybody else," said Railsback.

Edwards had worked for the Virginia State Police until he recently began working for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to investigators.

Police have since conducted an initial interview with the teen girl, but noted the investigation may take a while given the circumstances.

"Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders," stated Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. "This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children. If you've already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them."

The exact cause of the Winek family's deaths remain unknown.

During a vigil over the weekend, neighbors told Eyewitness News the Winek family was always neighborly and went out of their way to help the community. The victims' family was in attendance but did not wish to speak with the media.

"I just want everyone to know how loving they were. They don't deserve this. I'm not eating. I'm not sleeping. It just hit me very, very hard," said Bonnie Davis, who said she has lived next door to the Wineks for two decades. "They were just that type people that you would just never wake up to think that you would hear this of them."

A woman who wished to be identified only as Joi organized Saturday's vigil and told Eyewitness News she was new to the Riverside neighborhood before hearing the news.

"When I heard that news, I just dropped to my stomach like, 'What do you mean they didn't make it?'" she said.

Joi recalls Mark Winek stepping up to help when he learned she was a single mom. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, he coached young athletes at Arlington High School.

"He said right away, 'I'm going to mow your lawn, I'm going to help you out when you're not here,'" said Joi.

Though the family of the victims did not speak to Eyewitness News directly at Saturday night's vigil, they did issue a public statement to those who attended the vigil, saying "Thank you for being here honoring my family and respecting our privacy at this time."