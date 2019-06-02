Riverside: Person in custody after man, woman found with gunshot wounds

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is dead and a man is wounded following a shooting at a Riverside home on Saturday.Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Jordana Circle in the Lake Hills neighborhood. When they arrived, they discovered the two with gunshot wounds.The female died at the scene, officials said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated. His exact condition was not released.Authorities said there were children inside the home, but they were not injured. An infant was seen being taken from the home. Two young boys were also escorted from the house."I know they have an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old that was having a graduation. I guess middle school or high school or something. Anyway, what happened after that we don't know," one neighbor said.He said the wounded man is the father of the family."Later on, his wife showed up. She tried to go in and they wouldn't let her in," the neighbor added.A man was handcuffed and taken into custody by deputies at the scene. They don't believe there any outstanding suspects.It's not known what led up to the shooting or what the relationship is between those involved.An investigation is ongoing.