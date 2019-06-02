Riverside: Person in custody after man, woman found with gunshot wounds

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is dead and a man is wounded following a shooting at a Riverside home on Saturday.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Jordana Circle in the Lake Hills neighborhood. When they arrived, they discovered the two with gunshot wounds.

The female died at the scene, officials said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated. His exact condition was not released.

Authorities said there were children inside the home, but they were not injured. An infant was seen being taken from the home. Two young boys were also escorted from the house.

"I know they have an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old that was having a graduation. I guess middle school or high school or something. Anyway, what happened after that we don't know," one neighbor said.

He said the wounded man is the father of the family.

"Later on, his wife showed up. She tried to go in and they wouldn't let her in," the neighbor added.

A man was handcuffed and taken into custody by deputies at the scene. They don't believe there any outstanding suspects.

It's not known what led up to the shooting or what the relationship is between those involved.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countywoman shotshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News