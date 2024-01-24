Suspect, wrong-way driver arrested after Riverside County chase with children in car

The chain of events unfolded after the woman fled from deputies, leading them on a chase on the 215 Freeway with two young children in the car with her.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit suspect and another driver who authorities say tried to help her get away were arrested after a wild chase in Riverside County.

The chain of events unfolded Tuesday afternoon after deputies responded to the parking lot of a business on Sunnymead Boulevard, where a woman in a car was refusing to leave, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

As deputies approached the driver, identified as 26-year-old Adriana Sandoval, she sped away and almost struck a deputy, authorities said.

During the chase that ensued on the 60 and 215 freeways, authorities say Sandoval hit multiple innocent drivers in her attempt to get away.

Sandoval eventually came to a stop on the 215 Freeway near Blaine Street in Riverside and barricaded herself in the car. During the standoff, another driver going the wrong way on the freeway attempted to stop deputies from arresting Sandoval, the department said.

Deputies found two young children in the back seat of Sandoval's car. They were not harmed and were taken into protective custody.

Sandoval and the person who tried to help her, 24-year-old Johnathan Roldan, were both arrested. She is being held on $100,000 bail.