Riverside police release sketch of suspect in Mount Rubidoux trail sex assault

Police in Riverside said a woman was attacked at the Mount Rubidoux walking trail early Tuesday morning near San Andreas and Glenwood Avenues.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside have released a composite sketch of the suspect they believe is responsible for a sexual assault on a popular trail.

On Tuesday around 4:46 a.m., officers responded to the Mount Rubidoux walking trail where they learned a woman was walking near San Andreas and Glenwood avenues when she was attacked.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s with a slender build. Police said he was last seen wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Daniel Suarez of the Sexual Assault - Child Abuse (SACA) Unit at 951-353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov.