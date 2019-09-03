CHP investigating crash between Riverside PD, Caltrans that left officer with serious injuries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside police officer is recovering from injuries he suffered during a collision with a Caltrans vehicle Saturday afternoon on the 91 Freeway as an investigation is underway into what caused the crash.
Moreno Valley resident Tylisha Quarshie was in gridlock traffic as police responded to a person threatening to jump from an overpass. She was recording and captured the police vehicle collide with the Caltrans vehicle.
"The Caltrans vehicle just suddenly starts getting over to the other lanes. Apparently, he didn't see the cops and he did not have enough time to stop, and so he slammed into him," Quarshie said. "And I was so close that pieces from their vehicles started to fly at me."
The officer was seriously injured with broken bones and taken to the hospital. The Caltrans worker managed to walk away.
Quarshie said those stranded on the freeway rushed in to try and help when the crash happened.
The California Highway Patrol is now investigating the collision.
"Caltrans hopes for a full recovery for the Riverside officer injured in today's collision. We are fully cooperating with the California Highway Patrol in their investigation and will provide comment after the investigation is complete," Caltrans said in a statement Saturday.
The Riverside Police Department tells Eyewitness News that the officer is stable and is expected to recover, but he does remain hospitalized from his injuries.
