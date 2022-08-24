Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning at an upscale apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard, according to Riverside police.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the apartment resident and the suspect both suffering from gunshot wounds. The two men were transported to a hospital, where the suspect died, a police spokesperson said.

The surviving victim is expected to survive after being shot in the lower body, investigators said.

At least one suspect fled the scene and remained at large, according to police. A description of that person was not available.

