Seal Beach road rage: Man arrested after attack involving bear spray leaves 3 hurt, including child

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly used bear spray during a road-rage attack in Seal Beach, injuring a child and two adults, authorities said.Marcus Kelley, a 43-year-old Hemet resident, was taken into custody without incident in Riverside County on Monday, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on June 14 in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street, a news release said. It began when two drivers were traveling southbound on PCH and they became involved in a verbal altercation, investigators said."One driver turned off of Pacific Coast Highway in an attempt to distance himself from the other vehicle and end the altercation," according to the police statement, adding that the driver of the victims' vehicle parked and stepped out of his car.Kelley then allegedly pulled up next to that vehicle and sprayed bear spray at the driver and the car, whose windows were rolled down, and then drove off. Kelley's vehicle was described as a faded green, 2006 two-door Saturn.Three victims, including a child, suffered injuries including eye and skin irritation. They were treated by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics. Officers who responded to the scene "were also affected by the residual spray in the air and on the victims," the news release said.Several people witnessed the confrontation, which was partially captured on surveillance video, authorities said.After being arrested, Kelley was booked at the Orange County Jail for assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray, and felony child endangerment.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police Detective Bruno Balderrama at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109, or bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.